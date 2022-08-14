ACT Policing officer Senior Constable Loryn Reynolds and ACT Rural Fire Service volunteer Joel Doble were the winners at the Rotary Clubs of ACT Emergency Services Community Awards, held on Friday night at the Hellenic Club in Woden.
There were nine finalists in the awards which honour Canberra's first responders, whether in paid or volunteer positions, who give their all to their role and their community.
Advertisement
Senior Constable Reynolds, 42, has been with ACT Policing for nearly 15 years, most recently as a peer support officer in the ACT Police Welfare Team, dealing with anything from a workplace issue to post traumatic stress disorder among members.
A mum to three girls and married to fellow police officer Paul, Senior Constable Reynolds also coaches a basketball team, is the chair of her children's school board and is a cake steward for the local show.
She said her "volunteering spirit" came from her grandmother and her mum, Merran Hunter, of Fraser.
READ MORE:
Senior Constable Reynolds said she loved going to work, making a tangible difference to the lives of her fellow members.
"It's rewarding to be able to support our members in whatever positive outcome it is for them, it's different for each member. That's what makes me feel good, that's the reward," she said.
Senior Constable Reynolds said she felt proud to receive the award.
"I also feel overwhelmed. I just do what I do and I don't expect any special acknowledgement for it," she said.
Joel Doble, a member of the Hall brigade of the ACT Rural Fire Service, won the volunteer section of the awards. The 19-year-old has been a long-time volunteer, starting patrolling at age 13 with the Batemans Bay Surf Lifesaving Club, of which he is now captain.
With the Rural Fire Service, Joel was deployed to the Orroral Valley fire strike and the ACT's COVID response teams. His proud father Toby on Friday accepted the award on behalf of Joel who later said he just wanted to contribute his part.
"You don't do it for the recognition but it is still nice to be recognised," he said.
In a coincidence, both Senior Constable Reynolds and Joel are former students of Daramalan College.
Advertisement
The other finalists were Christopher Condon (ACT Rural Fire Service), Chris Hart (ACT Fire and Rescue), Megan Davis (ACT Ambulance Service), Sandra Malnar (ACT Policing), Len Morris and Graham Ible (ACT State Emergency Service) and Meredith Leach (ACT ESA Support Services).
The night included speeches by patron of the awards, Acting Justice Richard Refshauge and ACT Emergency Services Commissioner Georgeina Whelan who both acknowledged the community's emergency personnel never sought recognition but that didn't mean they didn't deserve it.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.