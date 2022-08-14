The Canberra Times
First responders honoured at the Rotary Clubs of ACT Emergency Services Community Awards

By Megan Doherty
August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
Senior Constable Loryn Reynolds was honoured for her role as a peer support officer in the ACT Police Welfare Team. Picture: Megan Doherty

ACT Policing officer Senior Constable Loryn Reynolds and ACT Rural Fire Service volunteer Joel Doble were the winners at the Rotary Clubs of ACT Emergency Services Community Awards, held on Friday night at the Hellenic Club in Woden.

