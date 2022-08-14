Their position in the top two now sealed, the Canberra Brave have a fortnight to prepare for their next job - winning the AIHL championship and bringing the Goodall Cup back to Canberra.
The Brave rounded out their regular season with an 8-1 victory over the Sydney Ice Dogs at Phillip on Saturday night.
They're guaranteed of a top-two finish and could claim the minor premiership, depending on how the Newcastle Northstars go in their remaining three games.
Newcastle were seven competition points behind the Brave, but will go top if they win all three of their remaining games - and one of those wins can come in overtime.
The Brave and Newcastle will face off in the major semi-final when the AIHL finals start in Melbourne on the first weekend in September, with the winner advancing straight to the Goodall Cup final.
