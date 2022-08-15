World Cup-winner Stephen Larkham has backed Noah Lolesio to thrive as Australia's chief playmaker for the rest of the year even if the Wallabies send an SOS to another veteran star.
The wounded Wallabies will make a crucial call about Lolesio's immediate Test ambitions when coaches meet this week to discuss flyhalf plans for the remainder of the Rugby Championship.
Bernard Foley, 32, is reportedly on the cusp of a Wallabies recall three years after his last Test, while James O'Connor, also 32, was given the No. 10 jersey for a disastrous Test last weekend.
There is a growing fear the focus on experience is creating a playmaker vacuum, with Lolesio only getting opportunities when he is thrown into the deep end because of injuries.
Larkham, who has taken over ACT Brumbies coaching duties, was confident Lolesio was ready to handle the rigours of regular Test rugby but said he needed game time.
"It's a great opportunity for Noah at the moment to be in Wallabies and mixing with guys like Quade Cooper and James O'Connor," Larkham said.
"That's a really good learning process for him.
"He's going to be our starting five-eighth next year, so for me I would love for him to get the opportunity to put some of that knowledge into practice by playing some games through this period.
"He is getting to see the game from different perspectives and at some stage he will be able to put that all into action. Whether that's in the Rugby Championship or the spring tour, I think there are some good opportunities for him to play quality rugby before the December break."
The Wallabies have been dogged by injuries this year, leaving Rennie with slim pickings in certain positions and forcing him to blood unexpected players.
Lolesio was thrust into the No. 10 jersey at the last-minute for the series against England after Quade Cooper was injured in the warm-up before the first Test. He played all three matches and was picked ahead of O'Connor, but was then relegated to tourist in Argentina.
Cooper ruptured his Achilles tendon in the first Test, but Rennie decided the Wallabies needed O'Connor's experienced head calling the shots in the second Test.
News that Foley could return has raised questions about Lolesio's role and whether he would be better served getting game time or spending a pre-season in Canberra.
The Japan-based Foley is eligible for selection under the so-called Giteau Law. Rennie is allowed three overseas-based players in each Test squad, and Cooper's injury paves the way for Foley to be considered.
There have been persistent calls to overhaul the eligibility rules to make the Wallabies stronger, with Matt To'omua calling for all constraints to be scrapped.
Lolesio was one of those players who turned down giant offers from clubs abroad to commit to the Brumbies and the pursuit of his Wallabies dream.
Tom Banks, however, was lured to Japan and had to sacrifice his World Cup goal.
"There are pros and cons," Larkham said. "I like the way it's working at the moment in terms of keeping the talent in Australia and allowing those players to play for their province.
"That allows for better quality of game for fans and supporters in Australia. But it is becoming increasingly difficult to keep the salaries down because we're constantly competing with big money from overseas. So I can see both sides."
