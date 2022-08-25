The Canberra Times
Jade Williamson has intensive correction order cancelled by ACT Supreme Court after coffee cup attack

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated August 25 2022 - 1:54am, first published 1:35am
Jade Williamson outside court on the day he received his intensive correction order. Picture: Blake Foden

A man who stabbed a would-be cannabis customer in an act of excessive self-defence is back behind bars after breaching his community-based jail sentence by assaulting a woman with a coffee cup.

