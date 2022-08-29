Well, the goat didn't walk in, he's only one week old.
But Hephner the alpaca certainly had his strut on when he visited The Markets Wanniassa over the weekend, surprising owner Fiona Lester.
Advertisement
Hephner (who has more than 3300 followers on Instagram) and young Billy Goat reside at Fletchers Ark Farmyard near Goulburn. And Hephner, at least, is well-used to road trips.
He and his owner, Robert Fletcher, recently drove to the Gold Coast, covering 52 days in 19 days, raising more than $4000 for Beyond Blue in memory of a dear friend who lost their life to suicide.
The pair drew attention right along the route, and even featured on Sunrise.
Robert stopped at car washes along the way to wash and vacuum Hephner so he always looked his best.
READ MORE:
Hephner was attending a couple of birthday parties in Canberra last weekend and stopped by to The Markets Wanniassa after Fiona had not seen them since before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Having an impromptu visit from Heph and his family is another step towards normal after the lockdowns," she said.
That's our kind of normal.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.