Cheaper medicine and childcare will form part of the Albanese government's first suite of measures to ease the ongoing cost of living crisis.
It comes as the Reserve Bank is tipped to lift interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday as it attempts to rein in surging inflation.
Leading economists have called on the government to bring forward childcare subsidies to ease pressure on households.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said legislation promising cheaper medicine and cheaper childcare would be introduced to Parliament in the coming fortnight.
"And that's why we'll be introducing legislation this fortnight on cost of living measures, including for cheaper medicines and cheaper childcare," he said on Tuesday morning.
"That's why we put forward a submission to the Fair Work Commission to increase the wages of people who are on the minimum wage and successfully argued for the result, which was a 5.2% increase.
"That's why we ensured that the pension increases and increases for those in social security have occurred this month.
"We understand the pressures that people are under, and we wanted to undertake measures that alleviate cost of living pressures."
Early Childhood Education Minister Anne Aly on Monday said the changes could not be brought forward to the planned July start date due to workforce shortages.
"Believe me, if there was a way to do this, I would have done it," Ms Aly told ABC News.
"We want to make sure that when we do this, we do it right. It is a big reform. And it's something that you want to set up effectively and smoothly. It's going to take that time."
The temporary halving of the fuel excise cut ends at the end of the month, adding additional financial stress to the average household.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said ending the fuel excise would be a "difficult decision", conceding it would add to inflation.
I'm a federal politics and public sector reporter with an interest in national security, integrity and regulation. Contact me with general tips and thoughts at sarah.basfordcanales@canberratimes.com.au or confidential tips to sbasfordcanales@protonmail.com.
