A 27-year-old person has been extradited from Sydney after being charged with 72 counts of incest and child sex offences allegedly committed in south Canberra.
The north-west Sydney resident was arrested on Monday by NSW Police in their home and extradited to Canberra.
They will appear in the ACT Magistrates and the ACT Children's Court on Wednesday.
Advertisement
ACT Policing sexual assault and child abuse team detectives allege the person violently sexually offended against their biological juvenile sisters in a southern Canberra suburb.
The alleged offending occurred over a period of seven years, between 2006 and 2013.
The majority of the offences were allegedly committed when the person was a child but two charges are from when the accused was an adult and will be heard before the ACT Magistrates Court.
ACT Policing encourage anyone that has been subject to sexual violence to report to police by attending a police station or calling 131 444.
People also have the option to submit an online report for historical matters that occurred more than six months ago.
If anyone has information related to this matter, please quote 6544155.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.