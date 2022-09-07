The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Police trial next-of-kin identity cards for 'in case of emergency' contacts

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated September 7 2022 - 7:04am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sergeant Ben Willis with the next-of-kin cards, available from all police stations. Picture Elesa Kurtz

In a society where extracting proof of your identity is as easy as looking down at your mobile phone, the concept of the unexpected occurring where that capability simply vanishes is almost inconceivable.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.