A teenager who allegedly robbed a liquor store while brandishing a knife large enough to cut someone's head off has been refused bail.
Lachlan Smith, 18, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated robbery, going equipped with an offensive weapon for theft, and unlawful trespassing.
At about 9pm on August 15, two men entered a liquor store in Wanniassa, one brandishing a large knife and demanding cash and alcohol.
Police claim the men, who were wearing face coverings, went behind the counter, made personal threats to the shopkeeper and took cash directly from the register.
They also allegedly took 17 packs of cigarettes and 11 bottles of alcohol.
The two men fled on foot, according to police, taking more than $1600 worth of goods with them.
At 11pm on August 17, a resident in Kaleen reported to police he had successfully deterred an armed duo trespassing on his premises.
Following extensive investigations, ACT Policing officers executed a search warrant at Smith's home in Banks on Wednesday, when he was arrested.
In court on Thursday, special magistrate Margaret Hunter said she was "gobsmacked" by the alleged offending.
Defence lawyer Emilia Currey argued the photographs from CCTV footage were not strong enough to identify Smith as the perpetrator of these crimes.
Ms Currey also said Smith would reside with his mother if granted bail.
Prosecutor Corey O'Connor said the CCTV was better quality when watched fully instead of looking at still images, and authorities were still waiting for forensic testing to strengthen their evidence.
To give weight to the prosecution's case, Senior Constable Dean Leeson appeared as a witness, saying there were distinguishing features on Smith's clothing that matched the CCTV footage.
While Ms Hunter acknowledged points made by the defence, she was unable to be confident bail would not be breached.
She also noted the seriousness of the alleged offending, saying if the knife hit someone "it would have cut their head off".
Ms Hunter set a September 29 deadline for police to have the forensic evidence ready, saying Smith would likely be granted bail if this did not occur.
Smith is scheduled to reappear for a pre-hearing mention on October 20.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
