An alleged member of an ice pick-wielding group, which knocked a man out, has been granted bail because his partner is about to undergo surgery.
Belconnen man Kalani Joliffe-Cole, 25, appeared in the ACT Magistrates Court via video link from prison for a third bail application on Tuesday.
He has been charged with aggravated robbery.
Advertisement
Defence lawyer Jeremy Banwell said Joliffe-Cole's partner was due for surgery in the coming month and would not be able to care for their children without his help, which was the reason for the third application.
The defendant was allegedly involved in a July 23 group assault, which left a 20-year-old man unconscious.
At midday, the victim alleged they went to the car port of their apartment complex in Hawker and saw a male he thought was possibly lost, asking him if he was OK.
The victim alleged when the person turned around it was Joliffe-Cole, who he knew from playing basketball for two years, and upon identifying him, a second person approached him and threw him to the ground.
Joliffe-Cole allegedly then punched the victim on the left side of his face.
A third male allegedly joined in to assault him and the victim alleged one of the unknown males produced a "sharp-edged weapon", described as an "ice pick", to his neck.
The male allegedly told the victim not to move, and he was punched again.
Throughout the attack, the victim alleged he went between consciousness and unconsciousness and felt the assailants searching his pockets before the group drove off in a "white car".
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The victim thought he may have been unconscious for 15-20 minutes, and reported messages from his bank alerting him to suspicious transactions at SupaExpress Florey and Florey Bakery.
The victim was also unable to locate a number of his belongings, including cash, bank cards, identification and his "size 11 Adidas sneakers".
On the same day at about 1.06pm, the victim attended Belconnen Police Station and reported the incident.
Later that day, police conducted a traffic stop on a white Ford Falcon for an unrelated matter and spoke with the driver, Joliffe-Cole.
Then, on August 11, police searched a Belconnen unit and arrested Joliffe-Cole.
After being granted bail by special magistrate Margaret Hunter on Tuesday, Joliffe-Cole is set to reappear in court later this month.
Another man, Kobi Guarini, has also been charged over the incident and remains before the court.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.