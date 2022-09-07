A repeat offender is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and sold it for scrap at a Canberra yard.
Dale Mitchell Goesch, 30, did not apply for bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday after allegedly engaging in a series of thefts and the unauthorised sale.
In a statement, ACT Policing said a Ford Ranger utility was stolen from a home in Gundaroo about 3.45am on August 13.
A few days later, police received reports of number plates being stolen from vehicles at a residence in Dunlop.
The Ford Ranger was later seen pulling into a service station in Charnwood, where the passenger of the car filled up the tank with fuel before the driver left without paying.
A few weeks later, at about 6.40am this Monday, a Subaru Forester was stolen from a home in Coombs.
On Tuesday, police conducting routine patrols spotted both the Ranger and Forester leaving an address in Yarralumla.
Officers followed the vehicles to a metal scrap yard and watched a man allegedly sell the Forester for scrap before leaving in the Ranger.
Goesch and his passenger were arrested a short time later while they attended a Mitchell takeaway store.
The Higgins man has been charged with two counts of driving a motor vehicle without consent, two counts of using number plates issued for another vehicle, and single counts of driving while disqualified, obtaining financial advantage by deception and theft.
He is due back in court later this month.
The female passenger was charged with one count of ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent. She was granted police bail to attend court at a later date.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.
