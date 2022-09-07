The Canberra Times
Dale Goesch remanded in custody by ACT Magistrates Court after allegedly selling stolen car for scrap

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
September 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Dale Goesch, who has been remanded in custody. Picture from Facebook

A repeat offender is behind bars after he allegedly stole a car and sold it for scrap at a Canberra yard.

Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

