For anyone who knows the minister this emphasis on RCTs is not surprising: he wrote a book, Randomistas, on how RCTs have been highly effective around the world in identifying good policies. RCTs are studies where similar people (or communities or businesses) are randomly assigned to two (or more) groups to test a program to see if it makes a difference. The "treatment group" receives the intervention, the "control group" doesn't. All sorts of things can be tested this way, from vaccines, to teaching reading in schools, to using text messaging to remind people of appointments.