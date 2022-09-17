The crowds came out and the sun even made an appearance for Floriade's spectacular return to Commonwealth Park.
Day one attracted hundreds of Canberrans and visitors from interstate, snapping selfies and celebrating the iconic event back in its traditional format.
More than 1 million blooms will be on display until October 16, with music, art, rides and workshops to keep visitors entertained.
Kim Pantano visited from Brisbane with her high school friends of 50 years.
Having grown up together in Manly they now each call a different capital city home.
The four friends pick a different capital to visit every two years, with Canberra scraping in just before Adelaide to make second last on their hit list.
Taking in all the galleries, GoBoats and democratic institutions Canberra had to offer, Ms Pantano said it was made all the more special after being separated by the pandemic.
"Like little seeds we blew across Australia and ended up germinating in other places," Ms Pantano said.
"We were so excited because we hadn't seen each other because of COVID. Floriade was such a lovely opportunity because our friendship also blossoms beautifully."
In pre-pandemic years Floriade attracted more than 500,000 attendees, with an economic impact of around $45 million.
Half of its attendees visited from out-of-town, including Sidney Johns, Sue Soding and Sharon Johns, from Melbourne.
Sidney, 13, was enjoying the first week of school holidays with his mother and grandmother, ticking off all the Canberra highlights he should have visited on school camp last year.
He said his mum loved the flowers, his grandmother was a keen gardener and he was happy enough being told what to do.
Ms Johns said, in addition to giving Sidney his year 6 experience, their plans included enjoying Canberra's restaurants.
"We're going to eat ourselves silly and probably be a little heavier when we get home," she said.
Ms Soding added: "We'll walk it off with a walk around Lake Burley Griffin."
Sunday will include another full day of activity, with workshops on how to take better photographs and a visit from Chinese lions and dragons as they move around the paths and blooms.
Musical performances from Gracenotes, Ice Tea Duo, Pork Knuckle Brass Band and Spectrum Big Band are among those seeing out the weekend.
Another visitor, Andrew Hiebl, was looking forward to checking out the gin garden.
"We've done the jumping castle, the donuts and the ferris wheel, so I think it's time for the grown-ups from here on," Mr Hiebl said on Saturday.
Adults might also enjoy the Capital Brewing Beer Garden and sampling the region's produce in the wine garden.
Next week, Gardening Australia's Costa Georgiadis will pay a visit to talk all things nature and gardening on September 25.
Nightfest will run from September 29 to October 2, with the park lit up for several evenings of music, performances, and food and wine.
Entry to Floriade is free and the gates are open from 9am to 5.30pm daily.
For more details on the entire program and to purchase tickets for Nightfest, visit floriadeaustralia.com.
