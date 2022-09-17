Representing Australia at the World Cup would be the "greatest honour in the world".
Now Canberra Raiders Jack Wighton and Hudson Young will play the waiting game - hoping Australia coach and Green Machine legend Mal Meninga gives them a call up for the England tournament in the coming months.
The Canberra Times revealed the duo were on Meninga's radar, following Young's breakout NRL campaign and another typically strong showing from Wighton.
They finished two-three behind runaway Mal Meninga Medallist Joe Tapine, who will be a key cog for New Zealand's World Cup chances.
Wighton was one of the NSW Blues' best during State of Origin, while Meninga was surprised Blues coach Brad Fittler overlooked Young.
Raiders five-eighth Wighton was left shattered following Canberra's 40-4 loss to Parramatta that ended their 2022 season.
With Mad Mondays no longer a thing, Wighton, Young and the rest of the Raiders gathered for Sensible Saturday instead to celebrate their journey to the semi-finals.
The duo were yet to speak to Meninga, but hoped that call would come when the Kangaroos coach names his World Cup squad following the NRL grand final.
"Selection's fully out of my control, but it would be the greatest honour in the world," Wighton said.
"I'll play for no other country ever. We'll see what happens eh."
The uber-fit Young was already planning to keep in shape, despite the Raiders' season coming to a close.
He scored 14 tries in the best return of his young career, but his ultra-competitiveness meant he felt he finished poorly in the Eels loss.
Young revealed even an Australia call-up wouldn't wipe out the hurt of that season-ending defeat.
MORE RAIDERS NEWS
"I think I had one of my best seasons. I hate losing so I probably think I finished the season poorly, that's just how competitive I am," he said.
"I never let myself go anyway. I love training, I love fitness so I'll stay in shape and fingers crossed hopefully I get a call.
"Obviously grand finals is what you play for and you play for your club, but [the loss would] still burn me.
"It would be a proud moment for myself and my family if [the World Cup] happened to be."
Young said the pain of falling just two wins short of the grand final would fuel his 2023 campaign.
It could be further fuelled by the high of being part of a potentially successful Kangaroos World Cup run, with Australia looking to make it five championships in a row when the tournament kicks off in England in October.
"One hundred per cent. Every time you play finals you get the belief to go all the way," Young said.
"Whenever you finish that's in the back of your mind and you're using that game for next season.
"We're better than losing by 36 points. Definitely disappointing."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.