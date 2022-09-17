The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart's extraordinary act of generosity

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated September 17 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart showed he's Canberra through and through by paying for some fans' petrol on the drive home from Sydney. Picture by Karleen Minney

It's the heartfelt moment that shows the Canberra Raiders really are the family club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.