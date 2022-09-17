It's the heartfelt moment that shows the Canberra Raiders really are the family club.
Not just a team, more than just a club, but part of the Canberra community.
It would've been a long drive home for Raiders coach Ricky Stuart following their 40-4 drubbing at the hands of Parramatta on Friday night.
While the Green Machine looked like they'd run out of gas in the semi-final loss to the Eels, which ended their season at Parramatta Stadium, it didn't stop Stuart from making sure Raiders fans didn't run out of gas themselves on the way home.
The Raiders coach was spotted paying for Canberra fans' petrol at Marulan in the wee small hours.
It struck a chord with the Raiders army on social media after Stuart, who'd grabbed a lift home with club director Dennis Richardson, struck up a conversation with one supporter during a pit stop on the way home.
Stuart famously walked out on Parramatta with two years left on his coaching contract so he could return to his spiritual home in Canberra.
Raiders fan Charlie Kivela revealed what happened on The Greenhouse's Facebook page on Saturday.
"Ricky Stuart absolute top bloke, on the way home to Canberra from the game, in Marulan pisser and three blokes with Raiders gear walk in and I say, 'Up the Raiders'," he posted.
"A man asks me how I'm going as he pulls up to the urinal next to me and I look up and it's bloody Ricky Stuart.
"End up having a good five minute chat as he goes and pays for some Raiders fans' petrol. Canberra Raiders keep this man at the helm."
Luckily it wasn't Raiders co-captain Elliott Whitehead shouting the petrol after he was hit with two separate fines of $1800 for dangerous contact - the first on Eels five-eighth Dylan Brown and the second on prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.
Both fines rise to $2500 if he doesn't take the early plea and gets found guilty.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
