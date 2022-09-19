The Canberra Times
Mark Butler says COVID-19 support measures likely to extend into 2023

Updated September 19 2022 - 4:06am, first published 4:00am
The federal government will need to extend some COVID-related support into 2023, Health Minister Mark Butler has said while warning the virus still poses a "very substantial risk" to the public.

