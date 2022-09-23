The Canberra Times
Review: You Won't Be Alone is a tale of witchcraft spanning decades

By Cris Kennedy
September 23 2022 - 12:30am
You Won't Be Alone. MA15+. 109 minutes. Four stars.

In the fairy stories most of us grew up hearing, the hero or the heroine ends up living happily ever after, and the witch is the big bad and usually ends up getting her comeuppance.

