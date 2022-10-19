The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra offers Hockeyroos and Kookaburras 'true home' in their bid for Hockey Australia's centre of excellence

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated October 19 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National Hockey Centre would host Hockeyroos and Kookaburras games as part of Canberra's bid to become the new home of hockey. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

Judgement day has arrived for Hockey ACT in their bid to lure Hockey Australia to the capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.