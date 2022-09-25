Canberra Health Services will ease a cap on the number of visitors permitted at its health facilities from Monday morning.
Patients were previously only allowed two visitors per day, but a spokesperson said it was "the right time" to remove this rule.
The decision was informed by advice from the ACT Clinical Health Emergency Coordination Centre, the current COVID situation and the social, emotional and practical benefits of the change, the spokesperson said.
"The number of visitors will still need to comply with the COVID-safe plans of the specific facility or ward to ensure CHS continues to provide a safe health service for patients, their visitors and staff," the spokesperson said.
Visitors will still need to wear surgical masks at health facilities and are not allowed to attend if they have COVID-19 symptoms.
The rules will also mean anyone who lives with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days or is a high-risk contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 14 days cannot visit.
People waiting for test results or who live with someone awaiting results, as well as those who have tested positive for the virus in the past seven days or who still have symptoms beyond the seven-day mark, are also unable to visit.
Visitors will still need to practice preventative measures including following the directions of staff, maintain physical distancing, limit their movements and maintain good hygiene.
"By being diligent and following the latest information, we can all benefit from the latest easing of COVID requirements in CHS health facilities while continuing to protect the safety of patients, visitors and staff," the Canberra Health Services spokesperson said.
The change follows the introduction of the two-visitor rule in February 2022.
Patients who had then been banned from having visitors were permitted to have two per day, though this was generally restricted to one person at a time.
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
