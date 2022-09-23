The Canberra Times

Canberra hits 205,000 total COVID cases since start of pandemic

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 23 2022 - 4:11am, first published 2:10am
Canberra has hit more than 205,000 COVID cases since March 2020, despite a continued decrease in infections, according to the second lot of figures since weekly reporting began.

