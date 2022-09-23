Canberra has hit more than 205,000 COVID cases since March 2020, despite a continued decrease in infections, according to the second lot of figures since weekly reporting began.
ACT Health released the weekly statistics for the past week on Friday, reporting 730 new COVID cases, from 4pm on Thursday, September 15 to 4pm on Thursday, September 22.
Of the 730 cases, 61 fewer than the previous week, 339 were detected via PCR testing and 391 were found through Rapid Antigen Tests.
The total number of active cases in the territory as of Thursday at 4pm was 406, 59 fewer than last week.
The total number of COVID cases in the ACT since the start of the pandemic is now 205,128.
No deaths were reported in the last seven days, keeping the number of total deaths in the territory at 125.
There were 69 people receiving treatment for the virus in Canberra hospitals, one less than the previous week,
77.6 per cent of Canberrans aged five to 15 years have now had two doses of the vaccine and 78.2 per cent of people aged 16 and over have had their booster shot.
59.1 per cent of people in the territory aged over 50 have also received their winter, or forth, dose.
ACT Health also released the weekly epidemiology update on Monday, for September 12 to 18, highlighting the people getting most infected were 25 to 39-year-olds.
The area with the most infections since January 2021 is Belconnen, followed by Gungahlin and then Tuggeranong.
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
