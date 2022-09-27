The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT Labor's Marisa Paterson breaks from government position, backs sentencing review push

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
September 27 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Labor's Marisa Paterson, a member for Murrumbidgee in the Legislative Assembly. Picture by Dion Georgopoulos

A Labor backbencher has backed a push for a wide-scale review of criminal sentencing in the ACT, breaking ranks from the government's position that a review is not necessary to improve the system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.