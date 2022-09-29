Canberrans will be able to get live updates from Canberra's main roads with new traffic monitoring systems aiming to ease disruption caused by the construction of the Woden light rail and raising of London Circuit.
In an announcement on Thursday, Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the ACT government is installing intelligent transport monitoring technology on roads impacted by construction in Civic, which will provide live updates to travellers.
"To reduce traffic impacts associated with the delivery of light rail and other major public and private projects in the city centre, we've been investing in smart technology to better manage our traffic network during construction and beyond," Minister Steel said.
Around 40 additional Bluetooth sensors and 30 new cameras are being installed on roads to provide live updates to motorists and public transport users.
Data collected from the traffic network will be used to inform directions to motorists before and during travel on the best ways to move around the city during the construction period.
The government will also hire additional staff at the traffic management centre "to ensure we've got live coverage during the morning and afternoon peaks".
"This means motorists can expect more management of traffic lights and live updates to variable message signage as the construction program ramps up," Minister Steel said.
"While disruption from such major infrastructure is unavoidable we'll be asking Canberrans to adjust their routines and think about other ways to get around like travelling outside of peak periods, walking, cycling or taking public transport."
Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au
