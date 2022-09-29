The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

New traffic technology to ease Woden light rail construction disruption: ACT government

Soofia Tariq
By Soofia Tariq
Updated September 29 2022 - 3:44am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government is installing additional traffic motoring as construction for the Woden light rail is due to begin. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

Canberrans will be able to get live updates from Canberra's main roads with new traffic monitoring systems aiming to ease disruption caused by the construction of the Woden light rail and raising of London Circuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soofia Tariq

Soofia Tariq

Cadet Journalist

Soofia joined the Canberra Times in 2022 as the cadet. She previously interned and was an audio producer at The Guardian Australia. She has also worked at 2SER Radio and City Hub Sydney. Her email is soofia.tariq@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.