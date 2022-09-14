Concession card holders can now use electronic scooters for cheaper, part of an initiative from Neuron to get more people riding.
The discounted pass provides up to half-price weekly and monthly passes and is available to most recipients of public benefit programs.
Health care, pensioner, companion, and Commonwealth seniors health card holders are among those eligible for the discount passes, valid for 12 months.
To get one, users must provide proof from the government support program through the Neuron app.
With the cost of living going up, it is hoped more affordable scooters will reduce barriers to people's daily commute, Neuron said in a statement.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics has shown living expenses have risen by between 4.6 per cent and 5.2 per cent over the past 12 months, with transport and fuel being the main contributors, Neuron said.
The electronic scooter network was expanded north and south across the ACT last week, allowing both Neuron and Beam to operate from Woden to Gungahlin.
Richard Hannah, head of Neuron Mobility Australia, said it was hoped the concession-pass initiative would have a meaningful impact for low-income users by expanding their mobility options.
"We are committed to creating a positive impact in all the communities we operate in," he said.
"We look forward to seeing the take up in more cities over the coming months."
The company introduced concession passes to users in Brisbane, Darwin, Melbourne and Perth in March 2022. They have been introduced to Canberra, Townsville, Adelaide and Ballarat from Wednesday.
Neuron plans to expand the discounted pass to other locations in a bid to significantly reduce the barriers to micromobility, it said in a statement.
Neuron operates in 17 cities in Australia and New Zealand including Sydney, Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Hobart and Launceston.
The company has also launched in the United Kingdom and Canada, since being rolled out in Canberra in August, 2020.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
