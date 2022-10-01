Glenn Lazarus's biggest fear is the bunker decides who wins the NRL grand final.
The Canberra Raiders legend remembers walking away from the 2019 decider without copping any boasting from Sydney Roosters fans - because they knew the "six-again" debacle helped them win.
Lazarus hoped it wouldn't be a similar tale between Penrith and Parramatta at Stadium Australia on Sunday.
Especially after the forward-pass controversy that helped the Eels slither into the grand final at the expense of the North Queensland Cowboys.
"Unfortunately the bunker and the officiating of the game are going to play a part and hopefully it's not a massive part like we saw in the Parramatta-Cowboys game," Lazarus said.
"That's my biggest worry about the game is that they're going to decide who wins it and that would be sacrilege.
"I can remember walking out of the stadium after the 2019 grand final and there was no spruiking and boasting from the Roosters fans or anything.
"They just walked away happy with the fact that they won, but they knew the referee played a massive part in them winning - and I just hope that doesn't happen this weekend.
"The semi-finals would indicate that's a massive possibility."
Lazarus expected it to follow a similar path to the Panthers-South Sydney game last week - both teams "at each other" for the opening 40-60 minutes, before the reigning premiers Penrith put the game away in the final 20.
At the heart of that will be Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary - a No.7 Lazarus said would be talked about in the same light as two legends of the game he played with back in the day.
"The Brick with Eyes" won premierships with both Ricky Stuart and Allan Langer - two of the best halfbacks to ever play the game.
He said all three were halves who brought the best out of their five-eighths as well.
Lazarus said it would all come down to Cleary and predicted he'd also claim the Clive Churchill Medal as best on ground.
If the Eels manage to get up, he tipped their fullback Clint Gutherson to take home Clive.
While Lazarus felt Parramatta halfback MItchell Moses would need to play "out of his skin" for them to win, he predicted Gutherson would then also star.
He thought Gutherson should be in the mix for the Kangaroos World Cup squad given he could cover a number of positions across the backline.
"I looked at the forward packs really closely and Jesus Christ they've got big packs both of them and I'm really looking forward to that battle," he said.
"It's Nathan Cleary that's the beacon ... he's a class player.
"We'll talk about Nathan Cleary like we talk about Ricky Stuart and Allan Langer and these sorts of guys.
"He's just the complete package and when he plays well - as when Ricky played well or 'Alf' - their five-eighths play really well as well."
Lazarus always liked the best defensive team when it comes to grand final day - and that's the Panthers, who have conceded the fewest points this year.
He pointed to the Eels' right edge and felt they'd struggle to contain Penrith's left-sided attack, which boasts Jarome Luai and Viliame Kikau.
Lazarus felt the Eels looked tired following their comeback win over the Cowboys in Townsville last weekend.
That's despite being a Parramatta supporter, when he was growing up in Queanbeyan before the Raiders existed.
His heart was with the blue and gold, but his head was saying Penrith.
"I'm like most - if you're not a Penrith supporter you're going for Parramatta no matter who you support," Lazarus said.
"It'd be nice to see someone else win it ... I'm a bit biased because I was a huge Parramatta fan when I was a kid.
"I'd like to see Parramatta win because they haven't won it for so long, but if I had to put my last $100 [on it] my head says Penrith but my heart says Parramatta."
NRL GRAND FINAL
Sunday: Penrith Panthers v Parramatta Eels at Stadium Australia, 7.30pm.
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
