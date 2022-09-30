The Canberra Times
Richard Marles jets to Honolulu for security talks to shore up Japanese support

Harley Dennett
Harley Dennett
September 30 2022 - 7:30pm
Richard Marles celebrated a birthday on his last visit to meet his US counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Australia's Defence Minister will fly north again to meet his Japanese and United States counterparts this weekend, just months after their last trilateral meeting was met with speculation about talks of a new alliance.

