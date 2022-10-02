The Canberra Times
Man, of Taylor in Canberra, set to face ACT court for alleged reckless and drug driving in Ngunnawal

By Staff Reporters
Updated October 2 2022 - 11:34pm, first published 11:30pm
A man allegedly stole his father's car and then drove toward police during a pursuit before crashing into a tree on Sunday.

