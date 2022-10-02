A man allegedly stole his father's car and then drove toward police during a pursuit before crashing into a tree on Sunday.
ACT Policing on Monday said that about 11.20pm, officers tried to stop a grey Ford Falcon in Ngunnawal.
After police activated their warning lights, the driver of the Falcon allegedly drove up a gutter and onto a nature strip to try to evade police.
Police allege the driver, 27, lost traction of his vehicle before spinning 180 degrees.
The driver then allegedly sped toward a police vehicle before losing control of his car and crashing into a tree.
He tried to run away, before being caught about 50 metres away.
When he was arrested, he allegedly told police he had used methamphetamine about three hours before the incident.
"Further investigations revealed the man was driving his father's vehicle without his consent," police allege.
He has been charged with aggravated reckless driving, failing to stop, driving while disqualified, breaching good behaviour obligations, stealing a car, and drug driving.
The man, of Taylor, is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.