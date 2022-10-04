The University of Canberra's bright, clean advanced engineering lab is a far cry from the stereotypical computer programmer's basement.
Natural light illuminates rows of high-powered computers in the new $1.9 million lab, which is designed to give students an edge in learning about robotics and the internet of things.
Faculty of science and technology executive dean Professor Janine Deakin said it was a pleasing space to work in and a huge upgrade from the previous facility.
"It's such a versatile space, so it can be changed. We can use this outside space for drones," Professor Deakin said.
"It's just really setting us up for the future of our students."
Professor Deakin is confident the students who graduate will have no problems finding work.
"It's one of those areas that globally there's a skills shortage."
The faculty has more than 50 students enrolled in the higher degree research programs.
Some will be using a smaller collaboration room at the back of the lab which is partitioned off with a one-way, soundproof glass wall.
PhD student Shivansh Budakoti is motivated to use robots to improve our lives. He was impressed by the new lab and a little envious that the new students will get access to the facility from the beginning of their degree.
"As soon as you enter you can see that aura and presence in the lab. You can see it's state-of-the-art, you can see it's neat and clean and tidy," Mr Budakoti said.
"It's an open environment and I think it's really important because it's very welcoming."
The lab can be customised to suit different classes with movable work stations and a projector for livestreamed session.
READ MORE:
Mr Budakoti said students were working with two kinds of robots: ones that look like and sound like humans and others that look more like machines but assist humans.
"I'm working on the gimmicky ones that do look like robots and they are interactive. You can program them to talk to people.
"So let's say someone is really sad ... it's kind of an AI [artificial intelligence] companion. You can talk to them and tell them about your day."
He's doesn't think that robots will take over our jobs and just like all technology, people are scared at the beginning before they understand how it can benefit them.
"The cycle repeats itself, but humanity will find a way."
He said engineers who had the technical skills coupled with good communication skills were "unstoppable".
"If you even have a little bit of interest, please just give it one shot. Give it a try."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.