It doesn't get much lower than this.
Thieves broke into Jenni Tarrant's hair salon in Kingston, stealing some of the donations she had raised for her 160km charity walk, which starts this Sunday.
Jenni and her personal trainer Luke Harvey are walking 160km in four days from Kingston to Moruya to raise money for Toora Women Inc and Act for Kids, both organisations working to help families afflicted by violence and abuse.
Jenni said thieves broke into the salon in Green Square in Kingston early last Friday morning and stole $500 in donations and $200 from the business' float.
She and Luke have already raised $18,000 for the charities.
Jenni said she would be paying for the stolen funds herself.
"I cannot believe someone would steal from vulnerable women and children," she said.
ACT Policing said two offenders dressed in dark clothing were observed on CCTV entering the rear of the premises and stealing a sum of cash at about 12.30am on Friday, September 30.
Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppers.com.au quoting 7231037.
Donations to Jenni's Walk the Talk event can be made at www.mycause.com.au/p/259987/walk-the-talk
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
