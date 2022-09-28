The Canberra Times
Canberra hairdresser Jenni Tarrant and personal trainer Luke Harvey walking 160km from Canberra to Moruya to help vulnerable

Megan Doherty
Megan Doherty
Updated September 28 2022 - 10:29am, first published 2:00am
Kingston hairdresser Jenni Tarrant and personal trainer Luke Harvey will be walking from Canberra to Moruya in four days for to raise money for Toora Women Inc and Act for Kids. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Canberra hairdresser Jenni Tarrant and personal trainer Luke Harvey are walking 160km from Narrabundah to Mourya in four days next week, raising money to support vulnerable local families.

