There's no doubt the Canberra Handmade Market is a popular, bustling place to be with hundreds of stalls from talented makers across the country and shoppers who want to take home something special and unique.
But market founder and owner Julie Nichols wanted to make sure everyone felt included, so is introducing a low sensory shopping hour, starting at the next market later this month.
The market is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30, from 10am to 4pm.
The low sensory shopping hour will be on the Sunday from 9am to 10am. It is free to attend, but will be ticketed.
During the hour, lights will be dimmed, the volume of music and PA announcements will be lowered, fewer shoppers will be allowed into spaces and a foyer area will be provided for people to retreat and relax.
Julie said people with autism and groups such as nursing homes had been requesting a special period that might better suit their needs.
And it was something she was happy to accommodate.
"We spent all of COVID getting people to shop online and avoid crowds and are aware of the fact that we have a lot of new people who don't particularly like crowds and our market is pretty busy," she said.
"We used to do what was called our Happy Hour and we've kind of converted that to make it more useful, rather than just a reward for people who follow us on our newsletter.
"We're aware of the fact people really need this and can use it and it's something we'd really like to do."
The market had been working with Autism Australia to make sure "everything was covered".
Tickets for the low sensory hour can be booked via eventbrite.com.au
The link for the free tickets is here
The low sensory shopping hour will also be at the December market.
The October market will feature 240 stalls, including more than new 30 stall holders.
The lights and music and everything else will be as usual, except for that one hour on the Sunday.
Among the new stalls at the market this month will be organic makeup Catherine B, bicycle accessory company Beep Bells, Braidwood jewellery maker Charleys Forest Silver and Meraki Eats, a street food vendor selling American/ Mexican-style tacos.
I like telling local stories with integrity. My greatest hope is that someone will read my story and turn to someone in a cafe or in the next cubicle or across the breakfast table and say, "Did you hear about this?" Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au
