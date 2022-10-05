Australia is set to roll out a near full-strength side for two matches against England in Canberra, despite continually rotating the Twenty20 squad.
Captain Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell will all skip the Perth T20 clash, but will make their return for the two games at Manuka Oval next week.
Allrounder Cameron Green will remain in the squad despite the return of Marcus Stoinis, which all but ends Green's hopes of earning a T20 World Cup call up.
Green was left out of Australia's World Cup squad when it was announced at the start of last month, before starring at the top of the order in the subsequent tour of India.
Green remained at the top of the order for Wednesday night's home T20 against West Indies, partnering David Warner as Aaron Finch moved down to No.4.
It prompted questions over why the allrounder was not part of Australia's initial World Cup squad, with ICC rules dictating changes can only be made in the event of an injury.
The most likely scenario for that loomed in the case of Stoinis, who is sitting out the West Indies series as he battles a side injury.
But Cricket Australia confirmed on Thursday Stoinis is now fit to return against England, effectively closing the door on Green unless another injury occurs.
Pat Cummins admitted after Wednesday night's win over the West Indies that he wished there was a way for Green to be in the World Cup squad.
"If you look around Australian venues, you have big squares and bounce. Having a tall fast bowler is really beneficial," Cummins said.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"You'd like to fit 18 in the World Cup squad at the moment.
"He can bowl in the first six overs and be a real wicket-taking option. If you need someone to bowl in the middle and be aggressive he can do that."
Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar will also return for the England games, with both part of the World Cup squad named last month.
Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Ellis will also feature in the three T20s against England, the first of which takes place on Sunday at Optus Stadium in Perth.
"The high-performance team and selectors have planned these matches to ensure our squad get to the World Cup fresh and ready to perform," chief selector George Bailey said.
"Some squad members travelled to Perth early to begin preparations slightly earlier than the main squad, and a handful of others will not make the trip to Perth."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.