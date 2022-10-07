The Canberra Times
Young couple Bridget Meli and Jose Blanco revitalise Kambah gem to create Cafe Blanco

By Megan Doherty
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:39am, first published 12:30am
Cafe Blanco owners Bridget Meli and Jose Blanco. Picture by James Croucher

Kambah residents have long loved their cafe at the Carleton Street shops, with a young, creative couple recently giving it a new lease on life.

