Police are investigating an alleged serious attack on an anti-Chinese Communist Party activist in broad daylight in Canberra.
Nancy Dong said that she was wrestled to the ground last week, and kneed by one of two men who she had caught spray-painting over anti-CCP slogans on billboards on her car.
"This young man then grabbed my neck with his elbow, lifted me up, and threw me to the ground. He then started to kick and punch me. I almost fainted from the fall, and I lost the ability to resist his attack," she said.
She and some fellow Falun Gong protesters were leafletting and collecting signatures near the Floriade flower festival and had parked two cars with the slogans against the Chinese government.
When Ms Dong returned to her car, she said she found two men, both wearing black T-shirts, painting over the anti-communist party slogans.
Ms Dong said she videoed them and one of them attacked her. She said the way she was wrestled to the ground seemed "professional".
As she was videoing, "the man went behind me and snatched the phone," she said.
She said he then grabbed her around the neck, hit her, kneed her in the knee and pushed her to the ground.
Her knee was badly swollen two days later, and she was walking on crutches. The bruises on her arms were still visible.
The attack stopped when a bystander intervened, Ms Dong said.
"An Australian lady grabbed the young man's hand and told him to stop. The young man stopped, and the group immediately ran away. I saw them drive off in a grey car. Because my phone was broken and my whole body was hurt so badly and couldn't move, I did not get the car's number plate.
"I checked myself and found my right elbow bleeding. The skin on my knee was also cut, and my limbs were bruised, while my whole body was aching."
Another set of slogans on the second car was also painted over.
According to Ms Dong, a woman was overseeing the two men as they painted over the slogans on her car.
Falun Gong is a spiritual movement that originated in China where its adherents are persecuted. Outside China, including in Australia, it is a thorn in the side of the Chinese government. Its followers frequently protest outside Chinese embassies around the world. They are vehemently opposed to the communist government of China.
"It's a shock that this is happening in Australia because it shows that the persecution has extended to Australia," Ms Dong said.
She took clear pictures of the men involved, and also has a video of the men spray-painting the slogans. The police and The Canberra Times have seen the images.
ACT Policing said in written statement: "Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or on the Crime Stoppers ACT website."
Police later issued a statement about the issue, including the photos of three people asking if anyone recognised them.
They said in the incident happened about 4.10pm on Tuesday, October 4.
"The woman was ... allegedly assaulted and her phone smashed during the incident. Police are seeking to identify three people involved in the incident - two men and a woman," they said.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
