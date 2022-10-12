The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Anti-Chinese Communist Party activist allegedly attacked near Floriade

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated October 12 2022 - 6:25am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nancy Dong standing beside Chinese government protest cars which were defaced when she alleges she was assaulted by people loyal to the Chinese government near the Floriade festival and, inset, images of her injuries. Picture by James Croucher

Police are investigating an alleged serious attack on an anti-Chinese Communist Party activist in broad daylight in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.