The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

How Weereewaa (Lake George) helped Tim the Yowie Man heal

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
October 14 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peering out the window, I sit mesmerised. I haven't moved for 20 minutes. Neither has the rainbow, its vibrant arc reaching from one side of the lake to the other.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.