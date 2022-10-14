How 'full' is the lake? As revealed in a column earlier this year, as a lake with no natural overflow (apart from through Gearys Gap, but for the lake to get that full both Bungendore and Collector would be under five to 20 metres of water), this is best answered by comparing the current to historical levels. The question is best answered by comparing the current to historical levels. Using the latest available data from September this year, hydrologist Dr Michael Short reports the lake "still has to rise about 80 centimetres to reach the peak seen in mid-1990".