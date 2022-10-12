The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

ACT government 'chasing their tails' over Canberra pothole repairs

Hannah Neale
Jasper Lindell
By Hannah Neale, and Jasper Lindell
October 12 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Wilkie from Fraser "fishing" in a pothole on an ACT road. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Ben Wilkie has been watching a pothole near his home in Fraser rapidly grow over the past three months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.