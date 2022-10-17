Clyde Morton, chief beverage engineer at Big River Distilling Co, agrees that the humble mandarin is one of the most underrated fruits out there.
A staple of Australian school lunches, the sweet little orange fruit is also considered a traditional symbol of abundance and good fortune during Chinese New Year.
It was this crossover that led to a collaboration between the Fyshwick distillery and Sydney's Lotus Dining Group, in charge of some of the city's finest Chinese restaurants, including Lotus Barangaroo, Lotus The Galeries and The Gardens by Lotus.
"They'd done a beer with White Bay Beer Co and they were looking to do something in the gin space and we started talking," Morton said.
"They had a clear vision to create a unique Chinese-inspired gin to serve at their seven Sydney venues, and when I tasted the first batch I pictured myself standing in a Chinese kitchen."
The Mandarin Gin's dominant flavour is fresh mandarin peel which marries perfectly to the five spices of Chinese cuisine - szechuan pepper, star anise, fennel, cinnamon and clove - that round out the blend.
"Individually they're all strong spices," says Morton.
"So we spent a bit of time making sure to get the balance right.
"But they really complement the citrus character, the star anise gives you an apparent sweetness, the pepper gets the taste buds going, they all work well with the gin over a juniper base, so we're very, very happy with the result."
Lotus Dining Group beverage manager Matthew Stewart said the gin would pair well with Peking duck, xiao long bao and siu mai.
"As we celebrate our 10th anniversary, we are excited to make something special that celebrates Lotus' values," he said.
"The creation of our very own Mandarin Gin with Big River Distilling Co is a continuation of our journey collaborating with independent, local producers, to constantly innovate our beverage program across our venues."
Morton suggests serving it on mandarin or blood orange juice, and there's a salt and citrus tonic on the market it also pairs well with.
Mandarin Gin will be poured exclusively at all seven Lotus Dining Group venues across Sydney. Providoor customers can also order Lotus Dining Group's Mandarin Gin for $88 per bottle order at providoor.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
