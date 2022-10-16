In the meantime real questions, problems such as the increasing concentration of wealth (and ability to enjoy the benefits of low tax, more or less regardless of wealth) among aged members of society goes unnoticed and state governments continue to avoid actually imposing tax reforms they committed to with the introduction of the GST, such as property taxes. Talk of introducing any sort of inheritance tax remains the great prohibition of national politics, and yet people still seem to be surprised by the fact prosperity is increasingly concentrated. Education is another of these 'no go' areas, despite continuing evidence (in the form of trophy sporting fields, luxury art gallery's, and concentrated ATAR results) that such subsidies are overwhelmingly directed towards schools that don't need them.