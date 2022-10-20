The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Special magistrate Margaret Hunter finds 'smart alec' Brandon Donnelly in contempt of court

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
October 20 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Donnelly outside court on a previous occasion. Picture by Toby Vue

A man facing a series of charges after allegedly grabbing a police officer's gun has spent an afternoon in custody after a magistrate found him in contempt of court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Olivia Ireland

Olivia Ireland

Reporter

Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies in November 2021.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.