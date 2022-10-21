The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Songs of survival: Inside the music created by Australian prisoners of war in World War II prisoner camps including Singapore's Changi

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
October 21 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cast and orchestra of a concert performed by Australian prisoners of war. Picture Australian War Memorial, P01433.011

The thought of prisoner of war camps is not one that brings to mind images of regular music concerts filled with upbeat songs and humour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.