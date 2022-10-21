Hockey ACT have made their final pitch and are hoping for a positive outcome as the sport's top governing body decides whether Canberra should be the new home of its national high-performance centre in 2025.
After five bids were presented to Hockey Australia, ACT made the shortlist to reduce it to a three-horse race with Victoria and Western Australia, and on Thursday they made one last push to get over the line.
The high-performance unit is headquartered in Perth under an agreement with the Western Australian government and Hockey WA which expires in December 2024.
Hockey ACT chief executive Rob Sheekey was feeling upbeat about their chances to have the centre based in the capital after the Paris Olympics.
"The presentation went well from our perspective," he told The Canberra Times.
"It was an opportunity to put our case forward, and that's all we can ask for. It's now over to the panel to assess the bids and make a final decision.
"We had a chance to put our case forward, and we were excited to have done so."
Sheekey said they are expecting feedback in the coming days, with further information expected on November 18.
"It's a big decision for Hockey Australia to make," he said.
"They'll consult with their stakeholders in the coming weeks before making a final decision."
Hockey Australia have assured the remaining three bids that despite the earlier relationship established with WA, the process in deciding the final winning pitch will be "transparent, thorough and impartial".
"As the process involves commercial information provided by various state governments, the specific details of each bid are confidential," a Hockey Australia statement read.
"There is no justification to pause what is a robust and impartial process.
"The three remaining interested parties (Victoria, ACT and Western Australia) have all provided high standard proposals as part of the EOI thus far in the process, and the bid best addressing the selection criteria will be awarded the High Performance Centre."
Meanwhile in the Hockey One national competition, the Canberra Chill are riding high after both the men's and women's teams pulled off victories against the Tassie Tigers in Hobart.
After trailing 4-1 with three minutes to go, Davis Atkin scored twice in quick succession before James Day found an equaliser at the death to force a shootout which the Chill won 3-2.
"Even when we were down, we just stuck to our processes and the shape was pretty good and the work rate was good," Chill coach Seyi Onitiri said.
"We missed a (penalty) stroke, we missed a few others things but the guys didn't get their heads down, so we're pretty excited."
The women did it far easier against the Tigers, with goals to Stephanie Kindon, Shihori Oikawa and Madison Doar sealing a 3-0 win.
The Chill squads next take on the Adelaide Fire on Thursday at home.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.