A national strategy for solar panel disposal has been delayed as waste skyrockets, with the first generation of solar panels coming off Australian roofs.
The industry-led product stewardship scheme for photovoltaic (PV) systems has been pushed back until 2025, despite being on the Federal Environment Minister's Priority List since 2016.
The ACT was among jurisdictions that voiced concern over the decision during an environment ministers' meeting last week, for the more than 7 million tonnes of waste thought to be generated annually.
Around 36 per cent of households in the ACT have solar energy systems to generate electricity, heat their water and their swimming pools, which are reliant on photovoltaic panels or mirrors.
Recent figures from Roy Morgan showed more than 3.2 million Australian households owned a solar energy system in the year to June 2022, up from only 1.32 million in 2018.
A national scheme would aim to see environmentally conscious design, use and disposal of photovoltaic systems, in the hope of reducing use of hazardous substances like cadmium and lead which can leach into ground water and soil when landfilled.
City Services Minister Chris Steel said the ACT will continue to advocate for national regulation as some older PV systems come to the end of their life.
"The ACT government continues to explore the management of problematic and emerging waste streams at territory and national levels and we will be releasing ACT's first circular economy strategy soon to engage with industry and the community about the ACT's role," he said.
Mr Steel said he welcomed the Australian government's intention to develop a regulatory product stewardship scheme for e-waste.
The ACT, South Australia and Victoria have banned the disposal of e-waste to landfill.
The telecommunications industry has been tasked with developing an effective scheme for hundreds of thousands of electronic equipment wasted in Australia each year.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti said she was encouraged environment minsters were able to find common ground, committing to progressing initiatives to protect the environment, take action on climate change and halt biodiversity loss.
"All of the states and territories are in agreement that urgent action is needed to prevent further environmental decline and protect threatened species," she said.
"In recognition of this dire need, all ministers agreed to collectively achieve a national target of 30 by 30 to conserve 30 per cent of Australia's land mass and 30 per cent of Australia's marine areas by 2030.
"Importantly, this should be ecologically meaningful for the environment and go beyond simply colouring in the map."
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
