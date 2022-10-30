The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

'Second convict age': Labor MP Andrew Leigh warns soaring incarceration costing the taxpayer, disproportionately harming First Nations Australians

Finn McHugh
By Finn McHugh
Updated October 30 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Soaring incarceration has created a "second convict age" in Australia and increased tax by $140 per adult, a Canberra-based Labor MP warns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn McHugh

Finn McHugh

Federal Political Reporter

Finn McHugh has been federal political reporter for The Canberra Times since July 2021. He joined the Canberra Press Gallery in 2019 where he was executive producer of Sky News's AM Agenda, before joining NCA NewsWire as a federal political reporter. He has previously interned at the Kuwait Times.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.