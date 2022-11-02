The Canberra Times
Wallabies prop Allan Alaalatoa out, Taniela Tupou in for France Test on spring tour

Chris Dutton
November 2 2022 - 7:00pm
Allan Alaalatoa, right, has been ruled out with concussion. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Wallabies have suffered a tighthead blow before their clash against France after prop Allan Alaalatoa was ruled out of selection contention when he presented with concussion symptoms.

