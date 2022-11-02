The Wallabies have suffered a tighthead blow before their clash against France after prop Allan Alaalatoa was ruled out of selection contention when he presented with concussion symptoms.
ACT Brumbies skipper Alaalatoa has been an anchor for the Wallabies' forward pack this season, but his absence opens the door for the Tongan Thor to make an impact in Europe.
Taniela Tupou will jump straight in the No. 3 jersey to fill Alaalatoa's role for the second Test of the spring tour.
It could give the Wallabies a monster pack, with giant lock Will Skelton in the frame for a Test recall after admitting he has so far under-delivered on his international potential.
Skelton joined the Australia squad this week ahead of their weekend Test clash with Les Bleus at Stade de France and said he wanted to "lay some foundations" ahead of next year's World Cup, which also take place in the European nation.
Since making his international debut back in 2014, the 30-year-old has only played 19 Tests - starting in six - with his career shift off-shore five years ago to England and then the French Top 14 competition contributing to this low figure.
He did not don the gold jersey between 2016 and 2021 and said that last year, when he played a bench role in three Tests on the spring tour, was mostly spent getting up to speed with changes under new coach Dave Rennie. But Skelton is hoping for more opportunities to prove his worth.
"I don't think I've been the happiest with my form coming to this national team, I don't think I've played my best," Skelton said.
"It's tough coming in just for three games but you see others doing it too, and they're performing well, so that's probably down to my preparation and getting it right for that week. "Last year was a tough one - my first three or four days (with the squad) was all learnings, trying to get the detail down and then during the match it didn't fall our way.
"Hopefully I can build the foundation for myself, trying to get all the cores nailed down to hopefully be available for next year."
I started in journalism because I loved sport and wanted to write about something of deep interest to me. As sports editor that has developed into a passion for breaking news, holding people accountable and being an honest voice in the sport community. Email: chris.dutton@canberratimes.com.au
