'It would fit': The new city stadium option being floated for Canberra

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 4 2022 - 7:00pm
DNA Architects have shown to scale that Suncorp Stadium would fit on Turner Parklands. Picture supplied

An ACT architect has shown a 52,500-seat stadium would fit on the Turner Parklands - just a 10-minute walk from the city.

