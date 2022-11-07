RSPCA ACT inspectors have reported serious concerns for the welfare of animals in the ACT after seeing an increase in emaciated dogs.
A dog showing signs of starvation came into RSPCA ACT's care each day for seven days last month, the RSPCA has reported.
Chief Inspector Warrick Dunstan warned pets should not be the ones to pay the price in times of difficulty, especially when help is available.
"Owners who wilfully perpetuate cruelty will have their animal seized and they will face charges," Mr Dunstan said.
"It's worrying to see so many starving animals in the community."
RSPCA ACT CEO Michelle Robertson has appealed to animal owners who are unable to adequately care for pets to seek help from the RSPCA.
Ms Robertson has called on those owners to urgently surrender or rehome their animals, helping ensure they're provided with the care they need.
ACT inspectors take all matters of animal cruelty seriously and thank the public for reporting animal cruelty matters, RSPCA ACT said in a statement.
Struggling pet owners can access a range of other services including their local vet for advice, community food pantries for pet food and ACT pet crisis support for urgent vet care funding support, the RSPCA has advised.
Please call 02 6287 8100 to speak to a member of the RSPCA team if support is required.
Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au
