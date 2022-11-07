The Canberra Times

RSPCA issues appeal after increase in emaciated dogs brought into ACT centre

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated November 7 2022 - 12:56pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RSPCA has asked members of the public struggling financially to seek support. Picture supplied

RSPCA ACT inspectors have reported serious concerns for the welfare of animals in the ACT after seeing an increase in emaciated dogs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Science and Environment Reporter

Alex covers science and environment issues, with a focus on local Canberra stories. alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.