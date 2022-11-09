When the new Parliament House opened, the enormous building with so many windows and lights distracted the moths on their annual migration to the coast. The architects of the building hadn't accounted for the moths. They got in in their thousands through the air conditioning vents. You could smell them barbecuing on the lights in the Senate. One of Graham Richardson's better interjections was "Let the Bogongs be gone". You couldn't avoid seeing masses of the poor things four and five deep in the corners of the windows searching for darkness. Yes, that was a third of a century ago. But to see the Bogong moth count in the ACT go to just 34 in 2019 and a desultory five in 2021 is appalling. To be fair light distraction is not the main cause - it's probably drought - but ecosystems are extraordinarily fragile. We play with them at our peril.