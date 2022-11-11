Ironically, I have just spent the last week hauling out "strawberries", except these weren't, but a weed that looks like a strawberry and grows all too rapidly, especially in wet weather. They are the False Strawberry (Potentilla indica), native to monsoon Asia, and often found as ground covers, or left under trees in the belief that they are genuine strawberries, as they produce a quite nice looking red fruit. It's edible, but only if you like the taste of soggy cardboard. Haul them out - they spread all too easily, especially as birds enjoy the fruit. The best way to tell if they are "real" strawberries (Fragaria spp) is to look at the flower. They'll be pale to mid-yellow.