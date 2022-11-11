The Canberra Times
Students pedal to Lyneham High School in record attempt to reduce carbon footprint

Hannah Neale
Hannah Neale
November 12 2022 - 5:30am
Captains James Etherington and Bonnie Bradley organised an attempt to break the record for the most number of students cycling to school. Picture by Keegan Carroll

More than 300 students put their helmets on, dusted off their bikes and pedalled to school on Thursday in an attempt to break an Australian record.

