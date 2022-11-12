The Canberra Times
The fly like a bird is completely human behaviour

November 13 2022 - 5:30am
Our species' compulsion to migrate can be pretty natural. Picture Shutterstock

With our species' name Homo sapiens now often scoffed at (since "sapiens" credits us with wisdom when so often humans exhibit mindless stupidity, for example in making our one and only planet increasingly uninhabitable) what if a better, more accurately descriptive name for us is Homo migratio?

