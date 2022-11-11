Fortunately, a growing number of thinking people are embracing the idea of 'one child fewer' per family, and many are even taking the decision to remain childless - because they foresee what a fearsome world a child born today will face. The 'one child fewer' proposal means each family deciding to have one less baby than they otherwise might have had - and idea proposed by Seth Wynes and Kimberley Nicholas in 2017, based on a study of the best ways an individual could reduce their carbon footprint.